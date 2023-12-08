India vs Afghanistan, ACC U19 Asia Cup, 2023: Live streaming and broadcast details

Follow us on Image Source : ACC/X Captains of all the participating teams pose for a photo shoot with the trophy.

The U19 Asia Cup 2023 is about to get underway in Dubai as hot favourites India are going to square off against Afghanistan in the curtain-raiser on Friday, December 8 at the ICC Academy Ground.

The purpose behind the organisation of the tournament has always been to provide the teams with an opportunity to fine-tune their skills and get their combination in order leading into the U19 World Cup and it's not any different this time around either.

Just like the previous edition, there are eight participants this year. Defending champions India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the ICC's full-member countries that will be on show whereas UAE, Japan, and Nepal are the qualifiers teams.

India have been the most successful side in the history of the competition, The Men in Blue have won the tournament a record eight times. Hence, there will be a lot of hope from the Uday Saharan-led side.

All eight teams have been divided into two groups i.e. Group A and B. India find themselves in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Nepal whereas Group B comprises Japan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the hosts UAE.

When will India face Afghanistan in the ACC U19 Asia Cup?

India will take on Afghanistan on Friday, December 8 in the ACC U19 Asia Cup.

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan U19 Asia Cup?

The match will be streamed live on the Asian Cricket Council's official YouTube channel from 11 am (IST) onwards.

Where to watch India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup match on TV?

The India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup match will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

India's squad:

Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

Traveling standby players:

Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Md. Amaan

