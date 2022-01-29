India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Cricket Score, INDU19 vs BANU19 Quarterfinal Latest Score Updates Antigua

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI India take on Bangladesh in the super league quarterfinal match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in Antigua.

LIVE India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Cricket Score, INDU19 vs BANU19 Quarterfinal Live Score Latest Updates

Match Details

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19

Super League Quarter-Final 2, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

6:30 PM IST

Five India players who were infected with COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull, have recovered and are available for the Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal against Bangladesh here on Saturday but the team has also been hit by a fresh case.

The ICC's Event Technical Committee of the ongoing U-19 World Cup on Saturday approved Aaradhya Yadav as a replacement for injured all-rounder Vasu Vats in the India squad. "Vats has sustained a hamstring injury and will be unable to take any further part in the event," the ICC said in a statement.

Bangladesh cricketer Prantik Nabil opens up ahead of the quarterfinal match vs India

Squads



India U19 Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Nishant Sindhu(c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav, Siddarth Yadav, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull, Manav Parakh



Bangladesh U19 Squad: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan(c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman, Abdullah Al Mamun, Musfik Hasan, Tahjibul Islam