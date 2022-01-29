India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Cricket Score, INDU19 vs BANU19 Quarterfinal Latest Score Updates Antigua

Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022: India take on Bangladesh in the Super League Quarterfinal 2 match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Follow IND U19 vs BAN U19 Highlights & Updates from the U19 World Cup 2022 Super League Quarter-Final 2.

Antigua Updated on: January 29, 2022 17:20 IST
Image Source : BCCI

India take on Bangladesh in the super league quarterfinal match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in Antigua. 

Match Details

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19

Super League Quarter-Final 2, ICC U19 World Cup 2022

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

6:30 PM IST

ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull and four others recover from COVID ahead of Bangladesh match

Five India players who were infected with COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull, have recovered and are available for the Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal against Bangladesh here on Saturday but the team has also been hit by a fresh case.

U19 World Cup 2022: Aaradhya Yadav replaces Vasu Vats in India squad

The ICC's Event Technical Committee of the ongoing U-19 World Cup on Saturday approved Aaradhya Yadav as a replacement for injured all-rounder Vasu Vats in the India squad. "Vats has sustained a hamstring injury and will be unable to take any further part in the event," the ICC said in a statement.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch U19 World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Match

Bangladesh cricketer Prantik Nabil opens up ahead of the quarterfinal match vs India

Squads


India U19 Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Nishant Sindhu(c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav, Siddarth Yadav, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull, Manav Parakh


Bangladesh U19 Squad: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan(c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman, Abdullah Al Mamun, Musfik Hasan, Tahjibul Islam

