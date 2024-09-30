India TV Sports Wrap on September 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN/AP/INDIA TV India began their Women's T20 World Cup campaign in style with a win in their first warm-up game against the West Indies while Kanpur Test between India and Bangladesh finally took off after two days of no play

India began their Women's T20 World Cup campaign in style with a win in their first warm-up game against the West Indies. Jemimah Rodrigues was the only batter to spend time at the crease and smashed a fifty as India defended a low score of 141. India will play South Africa in their second warm-up match on Tuesday, October 1. On the other hand, the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur finally took off on Day 4 after two days of no play. The sun was shining after a couple of days and 98 overs are scheduled to be bowled on Monday, September 30. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Ireland achieve maiden T20I win against South Africa in seven encounters

Ireland beat South Africa for the first time ever in a T20I as Paul Stirling and Co levelled the two-match series in the decider in Abu Dhabi. The two Adairs - Ross and Mark - starred for Ireland with the former smashing his maiden T20I ton and the latter taking three wickets in the 19th over to derail the Proteas' chase.

Kanpur Test heading towards dull draw with two full days of no play

'Mostly sunny' is the forecast for Day 4 in Kanpur, which is a welcome relief from rain, overcast skies and the groundsmen trying their level best to get the field ready. Two full days of play have been abandoned and the only hope is that we get the remaining couple of days of play full.

Australia win series after rain mars Bristol decider

Matt Short, Travis Head and spinners starred for Australia as the visitors made a staggering comeback from England threatening to get a score in excess of 350 at 202/2 to falling for 309 all-out. Australia were 49 runs ahead on DLS and won the series 3-2, with Head achieving his best bowling figures in ODIs and Short smashing a 23-ball half-century.

India beat the West Indies in the warm-up fixture to begin their tournament on a high

Team India began their Women's T20 World Cup with a win in the warm-up fixture against the West Indies. Jemimah Rodrigues' fifty helped India to get to a score of 141 after a top-order collapse, which eventually proved to be enough as the Women in Blue prevailed by 20 runs.

Sri Lanka win 2-0 against New Zealand, Kiwis slip to 7th spot

Sri Lanka completed a win by an innings and 154 runs, the third biggest in the World Test Championship after a team enforced a follow-on to as New Zealand suffered another away series loss. New Zealand slipped to seventh position on the table.

CPL 2024 playoffs confirmed, Warriors to play Kings for direct spot in the final

Guyana Amazon Warriors suffered a 74-run defeat against the Trinbago Knight Riders, however, they ensured that they got to 104 first to ensure a top-two finish and then to 114 to finish at the top of the table. The Warriors will be up against the Saint Lucia Kings in the first qualifier while the Knight Riders will take on the Barbados Royals in the eliminator.

Bangladesh recall Mehidy Hasan for T20Is against India

Since Shakib Al Hasan has announced his retirement, Bangladesh have recalled bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan as they announced the T20I squad for the three-match series against India.

Panthers beat Markhors to win the Champions Cup

Shadab Khan-led Panthers beat the Markhors to win the Champions Cup in Faisalabad. Mohammad Hasnain-led Panthers attack skittled out the Markhors for 122 as their worst batting performance came in the final.

Tottenham hammer United 3-0

Erik ten Hag's time seems to be running out as 10-man Manchester United suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, their third in six games. United are 11th on the table.

Bangladesh official assures Shakib will get security