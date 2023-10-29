India TV Sports Wrap on October 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY/INDIA TV Jude Bellingham starred for Real Madrid in El Clasico while KL Rahul recalled a not-so-sweet memory as he returns to adopted home ground Lucknow

Team India will be up against England in their sixth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as they look to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing event while the defending champions hope to stay in contention. Australia beat New Zealand by five runs to register their fourth win of the tournament while the Netherlands handed Bangladesh a massive 87-run loss to effectively end their challenge in the World Cup. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India up against England in bid to extend their unbeaten run in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

After a week's break, the Indian team will be in action against England in their sixth match of the ongoing World Cup. India are currently in second position and a win on Sunday, October 29 in Lucknow will take them back to the top.

Netherlands beat Bangladesh, Australia win against New Zealand in a thriller

The Dutch continued their impressive run in the tournament as they left behind the hammering against Australia with a magnificent performance against Bangladesh. In the first game of the double-header on Saturday, Australia beat New Zealand by 5 runs to register their fourth consecutive win.

World Cup 2023 points table: Dutch move up to 8th, England at bottom

The Netherlands moved up to the eighth position after an 87-run win against Bangladesh with England dropping down to the bottom. Australia and New Zealand stayed in their third and fourth positions after the Kiwis brought the game close.

Mitchell Marsh got his knee stuck in the Dharamsala outfield

Mitchell Marsh's knee was stuck in the Dharamsala outfield when he dived to save a run in the 43rd over of New Zealand's batting innings. A huge chunk of the surface came out as Marsh was on his haunches but thankfully, no damage was done.

KL Rahul had nightmares coming back to Lucknow after six months

At the very ground where his IPL team plays its home matches, KL Rahul returns for a World Cup match. However, the last time he played at the venue was when he suffered an injury during the IPL and had nightmares as he returns to the same venue.

I am 100 per cent Kiwi and proud of Indian roots - Rachin Ravindra after his record-breaking second World Cup ton

Rachin Ravindra, an Indian-origin player playing for New Zealand said that he takes pride in his Indian roots but was firm that he is a 100 per cent Kiwi. Ravindra smashed a 77-ball century as New Zealand almost pulled off an unthinkable.

Rohit Sharma set to lead India for 100th time

Rohit Sharma is set to lead India for the 100th time having captained in 9 Tests, 39 ODIs and 51 T20Is

This is as bad as it gets - Shakib Al Hasan on Bangladesh's disastrous campaign

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had no qualms in admitting that World Cup 2023 has been disappointing for his side and as bad as it can get after his team suffered an 87-run loss to the Netherlands, which is their fifth of the tournament.

Jude Bellingham's brace helps Real Madrid clinch thriller

Real Madrid won a thrilling El Clasico encounter against FC Barcelona 2-1 owing to Jude Bellingham's brace in the 68th minute and then the stoppage time. Real are now on top of the points table.

Manu Bhaker secures Paris Olympics 2024 qualification

Manu Bhaker secured India's 11th spot in shooting for Paris 2024 after finishing fifth in the women’s 25m pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Changwon, South Korea.

