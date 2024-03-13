India TV Sports Wrap on March 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Mumbai have set a daunting total for Vidarbha to win the Ranji Trophy 2024 title. Vidarbha need to score 538 runs to win the silverware and beat Mumbai in their (Mumbai's) den. On the other hand, Vikram Partap Singh scored a splendid hat-trick to help Mumbai beat NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Mumbai post imposing target for Vidarbha to chase

Mumbai have posted 538 runs for Vidarbha to win the Ranji Trophy 2024 title.

Afghanistan beat Ireland to claim ODI series

Afghanistan vanquished Ireland by 117 runs in Sharjah to win the third ODI and the series 2-0.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to open All England Open campaign

The Indian pair will meet the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan to get its All England Open Badminton Championships campaign underway on Wednesday.

Lakshya Sen to begin All England Open Badminton Championships campaign on Wednesday

India's Lakshya Sen will face Magnus Johannesen of Denmark in his opening fixture of the tournament.

Mumbai City FC decimate Northeast in ISL

Vikram Pratap Singh scored a terrific hat-trick to help Mumbai maul Northeast United FC in the Indian Super League.

Delhi Capitals to play Gujarat Giants in WPL

Capitals will take on Giants in the final league game of the Women's Premier League 2024.

Teams confirmed for PSL Qualifier

Multan Sultans will be up against Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier of PSL 9 in Karachi.

Islamabad United to meet Quetta Gladiators in Eliminator

United will be up against Gladiators in the Eliminator of PSL 9.

RCB confirm spot in WPL Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore got the better of Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to seal a berth in the WPL Eliminator.

PV Sindhu advances to second round, Srikanth and Prannoy crash out