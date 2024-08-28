India TV Sports Wrap on August 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : WINDIES CRICKET/AP West Indies clinched the three-match T20 series against South Africa 3-0 while Jay Shah was elected as the new independent ICC Chairman unopposed

West Indies clinched the three-match T20 series against South Africa 3-0 after winning the rain-hit finale by eight wickets in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 27. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat yet again after Romario Shpeherd took a couple of wickets in 13 overs per side clash. On the other hand, the current BCCI secretary Jay Shah was elected as the new independent ICC Chairman unopposed. Shah will take charge as the ICC Chairman, starting December 1. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Jay Shah elected as the next ICC Chairman

Jay Shah will begin his office as the next independent ICC Chairman from December 1 after being elected unopposed. Shah will leave his post as the BCCI secretary in the coming days.

West Indies beat South Africa 3-0 after winning the third T20I in Trinidad

West Indies have clinched the three-match T20 series with aplomb as the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope and Romario Shepherd combined to help the hosts win the rain-hit series finale. This was South Africa's second 0-3 T20 series defeat to the West Indies in 2024.

Paris Paralympics to kick off today, August 28

The 2024 edition of the Paralympics are set to kick off in Paris on Wednesday, August 28. India is being represented by an 84-member contingent. India won 19 medals in Tokyo Paralympics, so the hope is for more this time around.

Shakib Al Hasan to continue playing unless proven guilty

Shakib Al Hasan, who was named along with 146 others in an FIR among the ones accused of murder, has been allowed to continue playing. A supreme court lawyer in Bangladesh had written to the BCB asking immediate removal of the all-rounder from international cricket.

Naomi Osaka returned to the US Open amid teary eyes and emotions flying high

The two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka returned to the tournament after a long hiatus and began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jelena Ostapenko. Osaka broke into tears as the crowd reception grew louder, affirming that it was with her.

Arsenal complete Mikel Merino's signing

Arsenal have completed the signing of Euro 2024 winner, Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino for 32 million euros ($36 million, £27 million) with a further five million euros in add-ons. Merino famously scored the winner in Spain's dramatic quarter-final win over Germany.

Jemimah Rodrigues special leads TKR to win, final spot in WCPL

Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten half-century helped the Trinbago Knight Riders beat the defending champions Barbados Royals in the Women's CPL to qualify for the final. Jemimah smashed her maiden WCPL fifty as TKR chased down 131 runs despite wickets falling regularly for her side.

Alcaraz, Swiatek move ahead; Raducanu exits after defeat in Round 1

Carlos Alcaraz had to battle through a spunky Australian Li Tu to win his first-round clash 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Iga Swiatek too survived a little scare against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova to win her first-round clash 6-4, 7-6. However, Emma Raducanu crashed out of the competition after a loss in the first round itself.

TNCA XI scores 294 on Day 1 against Mumbai in Buchi Babu

TNCA XI had three half-centurions including Pradosh Paul, Baba Indrajith and Boopathi as they piled on 294 runs on Day 1 of the red-ball tournament Buchi Babu against Mumbai in Coimbatore on Tuesday, August 27.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 899th career goal, Al Nassr