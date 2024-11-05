India TV Poll results: Should BCCI take action against Rohit Sharma and Kohli after the New Zealand debacle?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India TV Poll results: India's dominance at home came to an embarrassing end as they got whitewashed against New Zealand in a recent three-match Test series. The 12-year winning streak at home that started after the loss to England in 2012 has finally been broken.

From the seaming conditions in Bengaluru to the spin-friendly tracks of Pune and Mumbai, India were outblown in all three Tests. While one could argue that the conditions in Bengaluru suited the New Zealand pacers more, they were defeated in their own game in the next two Tests.

The Indian batting fell flat and could not find a way to respond to the New Zealand spinners. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could not even score 100 runs in six innings of the series. Apart from Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, the Indian batters failed to step up on the occasion. In comparison, the Kiwi batters played the Indian spin much better.

The embarrassing loss has raised questions about the future of a few veterans. Reports have surfaced which claim that the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have played their last Test at home in all likelihood. It is also being said that the future of these players will be decided after the Border-Gavaskar series, which starts in the latter part of this month.

With India suffering an embarrassing loss, we asked our India TV readers for their views on should the Indian Board take strong action against the likes of Rohit and Virat. We received as many as 4333 responses on our Hindi and English websites. The majority of the people are of the view that the Indian Board should be taking action against them, while there are some who are in favour of not taking action against the two stalwarts.

Out of 4333 responses, 76% of people believed that an action should be taken, while 21% were of the opposite view of no action. A rare 3% of the respondents could not have a definite answer and they voted for 'Can't Say'.

Should BCCI take action against Rohit Sharma and Kohli after the New Zealand debacle?

Yes: 76%

No: 21%

Can't Say: 3%

Total votes: 4333