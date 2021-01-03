AUS vs IND: India's training session in Melbourne cancelled due to rain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Following the latest drama of five star Indian players getting investigated for alleged breach of the COVID-19 protocol in Sydney on Saturday, Ajinkya Rahane and side couldn't practice during their training session at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday due to rain.

"India's practice session today at the MCG has been cancelled due to rain," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by ANI.

India unable to train coincidentally comes a day after five Indian players -- Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini - have been placed into isolation for potential breach of COVID-19 protocols. An alleged video went viral on social media where the named players were spotted having food at a restaurant in Melbourne.

"The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols," said Cricket Australia.

"In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue."

The protocols are expected to get stricter in Sydney where they will be travelling on Monday. These protocols of Cricket Australia, who are yet to receive a green signal from Queensland's government for the travel of players from Sydney to Brisbane for the fourth Test, have helped them in tackling a second outbreak in the country.

BCCI too will be looking into the matter and decide the sanctions for this breach.

The third Test begins on January 7 with the series levelled at 1-1.