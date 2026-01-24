India to play Pakistan on February 1 amid T20 World Cup 2026 controversy, know match details India topped Group B in the Under-19 World Cup, setting up a high-stakes Super Six clash with Pakistan on February 1. India finished unbeaten, while Pakistan lost to England but won two subsequent matches. The match follows Pakistan's recent win in the Asia Cup final.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

India secured a dominant finish in the group stages of the U19 World Cup, claiming their third straight win to top Group B. With a flawless record in the round-robin stage, the five-time champions are now set to face Pakistan in what promises to be an electrifying encounter in the Super Six stage. The much-anticipated match is scheduled for February 1 in Bulawayo.

India's impressive run included commanding victories over USA, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Their opening match against the USA was a clinical display, with India bowling out their opponents for just 107 runs and chasing down the revised target comfortably with six wickets in hand and 118 balls to spare. Against Bangladesh, India posted a solid 238 runs, and though Bangladesh fought valiantly, getting within 18 runs of the revised target, they were eventually bowled out, handing India another win.

The final group-stage match, a rain-affected game against New Zealand, saw India bowl out the Kiwis for just 135 in 37 overs. The revised target of 130 was easily chased down in 13.3 overs with seven wickets remaining. India, finishing as the top team in Group B, now look forward to their Super Six clashes, including the high-profile match against the arch-rivals Pakistan.

This upcoming game in Bulawayo will begin at 1 pm. Ahead of that, the Ayush Mhatre led-lside will also play Zimbabwe on January 27. Meanwhile, the development arrived amid the T20 World Cup 2026 controversy, as PCB chariman Mohsin Naqvi mentioned that the Prime Minister will confirm if they will feature in the tournament or boycott in support of Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s road to Super 6

Pakistan, on the other hand, finished second in Group C after a loss to England and wins over Scotland and Zimbabwe. The loss to England, by 36 runs, saw Pakistan bowled out for 174 while chasing a target of 210. However, Pakistan quickly regained form with back-to-back victories over Scotland and Zimbabwe.

The India-Pakistan clash in the Super Six stage is especially significant as both teams recently met in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai, where Pakistan emerged victorious by 191 runs. In that match, Pakistan posted a massive 347 for 8, largely thanks to Sameer Minhas' brilliant 172, before bowling India out for 156 with Ali Raza taking four wickets.