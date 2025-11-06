India crush Australia by 48 Runs to take 2-1 lead after 4th T20I in Canberra India beat Australia by 48 runs in the fourth T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Canberra:

India secured a commanding 48-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20I at Carrara Oval in Canberra, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. On a challenging night for batters, Suryakumar Yadav’s men were lifted by their bowlers, with Washington Sundar starring with three crucial wickets to seal a comfortable win for the visitors.

Batting first, India got off to a flying start thanks to openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. The pair looked in fine touch during the powerplay, but the momentum dipped soon after. Abhishek fell for a quick 28, and Gill, despite finding it hard to rotate the strike, held the innings together with a steady 46 off 39 balls. While his strike rate may draw scrutiny, his knock proved crucial as other batters struggled to make an impact.

Towards the end of the innings, Axar Patel provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 21 off 11 balls, helping India reach a competitive total of 167.

Australia, chasing 168, began positively with Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Short adding 37 runs for the first wicket. However, once Short departed, the innings quickly unravelled. Axar Patel struck twice in quick succession, triggering a collapse that left the hosts reeling. Marsh fought hard to keep Australia in the contest, but Shivam Dube dismissed him and later removed Tim David, further denting the chase.

Washington Sundar then took charge, claiming three wickets to ensure Australia’s batting line-up had no room to recover. The hosts eventually fell well short, as India sealed a comprehensive 48-run win.

While the result gives India a 2-1 lead in the series and plenty of momentum, the team will still look to address a few concerns. Most notably, Gill’s scoring rate during the middle overs, an area that could prove crucial as India continue to pursue their aggressive T20 approach.