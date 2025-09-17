India suffer major blow as Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of ODI series vs Australia India and Australia have locked horns for the second ODI in Mullanpur. Ahead of the clash, India have suffered a major blow as Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the series. India are 0-1 down in the series and must win today to stay alive.

Chandigarh:

Team India has suffered a major blow as one of their main batters, Jemimah Rodrigues, has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Australia. BCCI has confirmed the development, stating that the cricketer is down due to viral fever and the BCCI medical team is monitoring her progress. India would want Jemimah to get fit in time for the World Cup which is scheduled to get underway in less than two weeks from now.

Tejal Hasabnis has been named the replacement for Rodrigues in the Indian squad, while Prema Rawat and Priya Mishra continue to be the standby players for the ODI series. As far as the second ODI is concerned, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first to get used to the heat in the country. Several Aussie players struggled for the same reason in the previous game with all-rounder Ellyse Perry also walking off retired hurt while batting.

India’s updated ODI squad against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis

Standby players for ODI series against Australia: Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra

India make multiple changes for second ODI

Meanwhile, India have made two changes to their playing XI, strengthening their bowling line-up with the inclusion of Renuka Singh and Arundhati Reddy while leaving Charani alongside Rodrigues. With Australia opting to bowl first, India will have to put up a decent total on the board yet again. The visitors chased down 282 runs with 35 balls and eight wickets in hand as Phoebe Litchfield won the player of the match award.

Playing XIs

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt