India's squad for T20Is against Bangladesh: Abhishek Sharma to return; Ishan Kishan unlikely, reports

Ishan Kishan is unlikely to get a call to India's squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh after returning to action in the recent Duleep Trophy 2024. Jitesh Sharma has reportedly emerged as India's second-choice wicketkeeper ahead of Ishan and is likely to be part of India's three-match T20I series starting on October 6.

The 26-year-old Ishan last played for India in November last year and was dropped from the BCCI's central contract list after skipping the domestic tournaments. However, he returned to action in the recent Duleep Trophy 2024 but has fallen behind Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma in the pecking order.

According to a report from PTI, Jitesh is likely to get a nod ahead of Ishan for the Bangladesh T20Is as the BCCI is looking to rest the majority of the players, including Rishabh Pant, involved in the ongoing Test series. The report also adds that Sanju will be India's first-choice wicketkeeper and Jitesh will come in as a backup option.

Ishan scored a brilliant century for India C on his return to the Duleep Trophy but registered three back-to-back low scores in the last three innings. On the other hand, Jitesh is yet to make a mark in T20Is despite playing in nine games and hasn't played any competitive cricket since the IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to be available for the first T20I only as the BCCI looks to rest the in-form youngster ahead of the three Tests against New Zealand. Ruturaj Gaikwad might miss the first game as he has been selected to lead the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup fixture which will be played from October 1 to 5 in Lucknow.

Abhishek Sharma, who made a T20I debut against Zimbabwe after a stellar IPL 2024 campaign, is tipped to make a return to the team after being dropped for the Sri Lanka series.

India's probable squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal (only for 1st game), Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi.