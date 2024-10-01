India shatter 19-year-old Test world record with sensational win against Bangladesh in Kanpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal after a fifty.

Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team registered a sensational win against Bangladesh in the second Test match in Kanpur. Despite weather and ground conditions spoiling two and half days of action, the Men in Blue, led by a blistering batting approach, clinched the Kanpur Test by seven wickets.

After shattering world records with the bat on Day 4, the hosts bowled the visitors out early on Day 5 and then chased down a paltry score of 95 with more than a session to go. They batted with intent yet again and have shattered a 19-year-old world record.

The Indian team has shattered the world record of the highest team scoring rate combined in both innings during their sensational win in Kanpur. The Men in Blue batted with a record run rate of 8.22 in the first innings when they scored 285/9d in just 34.4 overs.

In the second innings, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal again, the hosts gunned down the target with a scoring rate of 5.65 as they chased the 95-run target in 17.2 overs. Their combined run rate stood at 7.36 in both innings, which is now by some distance more than the previous world record of 6.80 scoring rate of South Africa against Zimbabwe in a Test in 2005.

Highest run rate by a team in a Test match (both innings combined):

1 - IND vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024: 7.36 run rate

2 - SA vs ZIM, Cape Town, 2005: 6.80 run rate

3 - ENG vs PAK, Rawalpindi, 2022: 6.73 run rate

4 - ENG vs IRE, Lord’s, 2023: 6.43 run rate

5 - ENG vs BAN, Chester-le-Street, 2005: 5.73 run rate

The weather nearly spoiled the result of this game. Only 35 overs were possible on Day 1 when Bangladesh were inserted to bat. The rain and ground conditions then combined to spoil the second day before the third day was also called off without a ball being bowled. The weather improved for the next two days but the Test match was approaching an obvious draw.

However, the Indian team turned on a butcher mode with the bat when they came to bat in the second session. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma led the way with a blistering start before others joined in. Jaiswal smashed 72 from 51, KL Rahul 68 from 43 and Virat Kohli 47 from 35 deliveries as the Men in Blue took a 53-run lead.

The bowlers then came to the party. Ravichandran Ashwin removed Zakir Hasan and night watchman Hasan Mahmud by the end of Day 4 before Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja also played crucial roles in bowling out the opposition for just 146.