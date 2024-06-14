India's Super 8 schedule confirmed in T20 World Cup 2024: Opponents, dates, venue revealed

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian cricket team players during the IND vs IRE T20 World Cup game in New York on June 5, 2025

Indian cricket team faced no struggle in qualifying for the Super 8 stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with three successive wins in group stages. India will face Canada in their remaining group stage match against Candan in Florida on June 15. Afghanistan's latest win against PNG on Friday confirmed India's Super 8 opponents and schedule.

India will enter the Super 8 stages as an A1 team and are confirmed to face Australia and Afghanistan. Both Australia and Afghanistan remain unbeaten in the tournament with three impressive wins in their respective groups. India's third Super 8 opponent will be the second-best team from Group D.

In Group D, South Africa have already secured a Super 8 qualification with three wins in three matches while Bangladesh and the Netherlands fight for the remaining slot with a game in hand. Bangladesh will be facing Nepal and the Netherlands try their luck against Sri Lanka in their last group-stage matches on Sunday, June 16.

Bangladesh are most likely to progress to Super 8 Group 1 as they boast comparatively better net run rate and low-ranked opponents Nepal. Rohit Sharma's men will begin their Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan in Kensington on June 20 and then will take on either Bangladesh or the Netherlands in North Sound on June 22. India will clash against the Test and ODI champions Australia in their last Super 8 match in Gros Islet on June 24.

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Groups

Group 1 Group 2 India South Africa Australia West Indies Afghanistan England/Scotland Bangladesh/Netherlands United States/Pakistan

India's Super 8 schedule T20 World Cup 2024:

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal.