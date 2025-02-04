Tuesday, February 04, 2025
     
  5. India's record in ODIs at Nagpur ahead of England clash

India's record in ODIs at Nagpur ahead of England clash

ODI cricket makes its return to Nagpur after more than five years as India gear up to take on England in the first ODI of the series in Nagpur. Both sides will look to make the most of the series as they aim to fine tune their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar New Delhi Published : Feb 04, 2025 14:51 IST, Updated : Feb 04, 2025 16:44 IST
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
Image Source : GETTY Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium

The Indian team is all set to kick off their ODI series against England. After five T20I clashes, both sides will lock horns across three ODIs, with the first game being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur, on Thursday, February 6. Over the years, Team India have played six ODI games in Nagpur, where they have managed to maintain a positive winning record. Out of the six ODIs played in Nagpur, India have won six matches and lost the remaining two. 

The side played its very first ODI at the venue back on October 28, 2009, where they defeated Australia. Furthermore, the latest ODI played in Nagpur was between India and Australia as well, during Australia’s tour of India in February-March 2019.

Both sides played at the venue on March 5, 2019, where India registered an eight-run victory. The clash saw India coming in to bat first, where Virat Kohli’s 116-run knock, alongside Vijay Shankar’s outing of 46 runs, saw India post a total of 250 runs in the first innings. Furthermore, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, and Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics with the ball, India limited the Men in Yellow to 242 runs, winning the game by eight wickets.

With four out of six ODIs won in Nagpur, the Men in Blue will hope to continue their form at the venue. Defeating England across four T20Is in the five-game series, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side managed to put in a good showing in the shortest format, and the side will hope for similar performances in the ODI series as well. 

Related Stories
Dimuth Karunaratne to retire from international cricket after playing his 100th Test

Ravi Ashwin comes up with advice to struggling Sanju Samson, says 'if he keeps getting out...'

Ponting admits going over budget for Shreyas Iyer, reveals team he didn't want PBKS captain to go to

India’s squad for England ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav

