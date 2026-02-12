India's probable XI vs Namibia: Sanju Samson IN, Abhishek Sharma OUT; What about Jasprit Bumrah? India are likely to make multiple changes to their playing XI for the game against Namibia despite winning their T20 World Cup opener against the USA. Abhishek Sharma is still doubtful and in his absence, will Sanju Samson get a chance to stake his claim for one final time.

New Delhi:

India are set to be in action today in the T20 World Cup after a gap of five days, having taken the field against the USA on February 7. They will face Namibia today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and all eyes will be on their playing XI with multiple changes very likely. Abhishek Sharma is recovering from a stomach infection and was discharged from the hospital yesterday. A final call on his availability will be taken today but is unlikely to be rushed with more important matches coming up in the competition.

In his absence, Sanju Samson is likely to open the innings with Ishan Kishan, and this could also be the last chance for the former to seal his place in the side in the long term. He failed in the entire series against New Zealand and hasn't been in great touch at the top of the order since the start of 2025. If he plays, this will be the final opportunity for Samson to stake his claim in the team, even after the World Cup.

Tilak Varma, Suyakumar Yadav, Shivam Duba and Hardik Pandya are expected to be the next batters in the line-up, while Axar Patel can play the role of a floater as India look to avert yet another collapse.

Who will Bumrah replace?

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah bowled at full tilt for the second consecutive day in the lead-up to the game against Namibia and looks set to return to the line-up. He missed the previous encounter against the USA due to a high fever. Mohammed Siraj replaced him and picked up three wickets, but even then, he might have to make way for Bumrah.

Arshdeep Singh is likely to retain his place as he brings the left-arm angle. He picked up two wickets in the previous game and can run through the opposition line-up with the new ball.

India's probable playing XI: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

