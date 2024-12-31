India's cricket schedule in 2025 - Champions Trophy, Australia tour | Check full list of matches

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

Team India lost their last international match in 2024. They went down in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the first time since 2011. The year witnessed quite a few highs and lows for the team. 2024 ended India's drought of the ICC trophy, with the team winning the T20 World Cup after 17 years. They also lost a three-match Test series 3-0 at home for the first time in history. The series loss also ended their 12-year unbeaten run at home in the longest format. What's in store for the fans in 2025? More heartbreaks or only joys? Let us have a look at India's cricket schedule in 2025

India's first international cricket match in 2025 is the New Year Test against Australia in Sydney on January 3 (Friday). After the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Test specialists will rest for a bit and the T20I team led by Suryakumar Yadav will be in action at home against England in five T20Is. The two teams will lock horns in three ODIs as well just before the ICC Champions Trophy.

Team India will chase their second ICC silverware seven months in the Champions Trophy with the tournament set to be played in a hybrid model. They will play their matches in Dubai as Pakistan are the official hosts of the competition. The players will be busy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) then from March 14 to probably by the end of May.

If they qualify, India will also have a World Test Championship (WTC) final to play from June 11 at Lord's. Their much-awaited five-match Test series against England is scheduled to get underway on June 20. India will also host the Asia Cup in the T20 format this year in October. They are scheduled to play as many as 13 T20Is from August to December in bilateral series apart from Asia Cup matches.

As far as Test cricket is concerned, after commencing their new WTC cycle on the England tour, India will host the West Indies and South Africa in two-match series each. Having toured Down Under for the five-match Test series this summer, India will travel to Australia again in 2025 for three ODIs and five T20Is.

Here's India's cricket schedule in 2025

January-February 2025 – vs England – 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is (Home)

Match Date Venue 1st T20I January 22 Chennai 2nd T20I January 25 Kolkata 3rd T20I January 28 Rajkot 4th T20I January 31 Pune 5th T20I February 2 Mumbai 1st ODI February 6 Nagpur 2nd ODI February 9 Cuttack 3rd ODI February 12 Ahmedabad

February-March 2025 – Champions Trophy (UAE/Pakistan)

Match Date Venue India vs Bangladesh February 20 Dubai India vs Pakistan January 23 Dubai India vs New Zealand March 1 Dubai

June-August 2025 – vs England – 5 Tests (WTC 2025-27) (Away)

Match Date Venue 1st Test June 20 - June 24 Leeds 2nd Test July 2 - July 6 Birmingham 3rd Test July 10 - July 14 London 4th Test July 23 - July 27 Manchester 5th Test July 31 - August 4 London

August 2025 – vs Bangladesh – 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (Away)

October 2025- vs West Indies – 2 Tests (WTC 2025-27) (Home)

October 2025 – Asia Cup T20s (Home)

October-November 2025 – vs Australia – 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is (Away)