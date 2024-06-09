India register their lowest-ever total against Pakistan after embarrassing collapse in T20 World Cup clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup game in New York on June 9, 2024

India suffered an embarrassing collapse in the crucial T20 World Cup 2024 clash against rivals Pakistan in New York on Sunday, June 9. India registered their lowest-ever T20I total against Pakistan after being bowled out on 119 at Nassau County International Stadium.

After being forced to bat first, the Indian team lost both opener Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the powerplay. Rishabh Pant kept the scoreboard moving by top-scoring with 42 off 31 balls but Pakistani bowlers made a strong comeback to bowl out India for the first time in 13 T20I encounters.

India's previous lowest T20I total of 133 against Pakistan came during the bilateral series in Bengaluru in December 2012. In the T20 World Cup history, India's lowest total against Pakistan was 141 in 2007 which the Men in Blue won after the Super Over (Bowl OUT) drama in Durban.

Meanwhile, teams are struggling for big scores on New York's drop-in pitches with an average first innings score of 104 after four matches in this tournament. India bowled out Ireland on 96 in their first match of this tournament at this venue where batters managed to impress while chasing.

A rain delayed the game and India lost the crucial toss at difficult playing conditions at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma pulled off a brilliant six off Shaheen Afridi in the very first over but India lost star batter Virat Kohli in the second over off Naseem Shah.

Shaheen claimed Rohit's big wicket in the following over to stun India but Rishabh Pant and promoted Axar Patel added 39 runs for the third wicket to keep India on track for a big total. However, Pakistan made a strong comeback in the 12th over as India stumbled from 89/3 to 119/10 in 19 overs.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir.