Saturday, November 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India record embarrassing feat for most ducks in a Test series as New Zealand continue to bother hosts

India record embarrassing feat for most ducks in a Test series as New Zealand continue to bother hosts

India's mixed results with the bat in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand continued in Mumbai as even though Shubman Gill scored a 90, the hosts were bowled out for 263 with three batters going for a duck. India despite all the chaos were able to get a 28-run lead in the first innings.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2024 17:30 IST
Sarfaraz Khan got out for a four-ball duck in India's first
Image Source : BCCI Sarfaraz Khan got out for a four-ball duck in India's first innings in Mumbai against New Zealand

India's batting outings continued to be mixed in the ongoing three-match Test series against New Zealand as the hosts gave up yet another opportunity to take a massive lead in the third game in Mumbai on Saturday, November 2. Shubman Gill played an excellent knock of 90 runs and Rishabh Pant played his hand of 60, however, there was potentially no support from the rest and despite looking like taking a lead of around 70-80, India ended up getting ahead of the Kiwis by just 28 runs in the first innings.

Washington Sundar had a role to play in that too with an unbeaten 38 off just 36 deliveries. As many as five batters got out in single digits for India and three of them for ducks in the first innings during the Mumbai Test. Sarfraz Khan, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj added their names to the unending list, which has reached 13 now, the most for India in a three-match series.

Apart from Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar, at least one of the all 11 guys who have played in the series, have been dismissed for a duck. Take a look at the full list-

India's ducks in the ongoing New Zealand Test series 

Virat Kohli - 0 (9), Bengaluru 1st innings

Sarfaraz Khan - 0 (3), Bengaluru 1st innings
KL Rahul - 0 (6), Bengaluru 1st innings
Ravindra Jadeja - 0 (6), Bengaluru 1st innings
R Ashwin - 0 (1), Bengaluru 1st innings
Jasprit Bumrah - 0 (4), Bengaluru 2nd innings
Mohammed Siraj - 0 (2), Bengaluru 2nd innings
Rohit Sharma - 0 (9), Pune 1st innings
Jasprit Bumrah - 0 (3), Pune 1st innings
Rishabh Pant - 0 (3), Pune 2nd innings
Mohammed Siraj - 0 (1), Mumbai 1st innings
Sarfaraz Khan - 0 (4), Mumbai 1st innings
Akash Deep - 0 (0), Mumbai 1st innings

Related Stories
Rishabh Pant shatters Yashasvi Jaiswal's all-time Test record against New Zealand

Rishabh Pant shatters Yashasvi Jaiswal's all-time Test record against New Zealand

Shan Masood shares words of encouragement for Babar Azam ahead of make or break Australia tour

Shan Masood shares words of encouragement for Babar Azam ahead of make or break Australia tour

Akash Deep bamboozles New Zealand captain Latham with peach-of-a-ball in IND vs NZ 3rd Test | WATCH

Akash Deep bamboozles New Zealand captain Latham with peach-of-a-ball in IND vs NZ 3rd Test | WATCH

The previous worst was 12 ducks in a three-match Test series against England, away in 1974. Actually the previous top three were all away from home, which makes this 13 at home look really worrying.

Thankfully for the batters, the bowlers came to the rescue yet again and had New Zealand nine down for 171 by the end of the second day's play. However, New Zealand still have one wicket remaining and they already have a lead of 143 and the hosts would hope that they don't waste much time on Sunday morning to get the final wicket to keep the target below 150. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement