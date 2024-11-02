India record embarrassing feat for most ducks in a Test series as New Zealand continue to bother hosts

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Sarfaraz Khan got out for a four-ball duck in India's first innings in Mumbai against New Zealand

India's batting outings continued to be mixed in the ongoing three-match Test series against New Zealand as the hosts gave up yet another opportunity to take a massive lead in the third game in Mumbai on Saturday, November 2. Shubman Gill played an excellent knock of 90 runs and Rishabh Pant played his hand of 60, however, there was potentially no support from the rest and despite looking like taking a lead of around 70-80, India ended up getting ahead of the Kiwis by just 28 runs in the first innings.

Washington Sundar had a role to play in that too with an unbeaten 38 off just 36 deliveries. As many as five batters got out in single digits for India and three of them for ducks in the first innings during the Mumbai Test. Sarfraz Khan, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj added their names to the unending list, which has reached 13 now, the most for India in a three-match series.

Apart from Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar, at least one of the all 11 guys who have played in the series, have been dismissed for a duck. Take a look at the full list-

India's ducks in the ongoing New Zealand Test series

Virat Kohli - 0 (9), Bengaluru 1st innings

Sarfaraz Khan - 0 (3), Bengaluru 1st innings

KL Rahul - 0 (6), Bengaluru 1st innings

Ravindra Jadeja - 0 (6), Bengaluru 1st innings

R Ashwin - 0 (1), Bengaluru 1st innings

Jasprit Bumrah - 0 (4), Bengaluru 2nd innings

Mohammed Siraj - 0 (2), Bengaluru 2nd innings

Rohit Sharma - 0 (9), Pune 1st innings

Jasprit Bumrah - 0 (3), Pune 1st innings

Rishabh Pant - 0 (3), Pune 2nd innings

Mohammed Siraj - 0 (1), Mumbai 1st innings

Sarfaraz Khan - 0 (4), Mumbai 1st innings

Akash Deep - 0 (0), Mumbai 1st innings

The previous worst was 12 ducks in a three-match Test series against England, away in 1974. Actually the previous top three were all away from home, which makes this 13 at home look really worrying.

Thankfully for the batters, the bowlers came to the rescue yet again and had New Zealand nine down for 171 by the end of the second day's play. However, New Zealand still have one wicket remaining and they already have a lead of 143 and the hosts would hope that they don't waste much time on Sunday morning to get the final wicket to keep the target below 150.