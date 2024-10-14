Monday, October 14, 2024
     
  5. India officially out of T20 World Cup 2024 as New Zealand register semifinal sealing win against Pakistan

New Zealand have secured their place in the semifinals after a huge win over Pakistan in the last match of Group in Dubai. India and Pakistan have officially been knocked out.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2024 22:22 IST
Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet.
Image Source : AP Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet.

India have been officially knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 after New Zealand registered an emphatic 54-run win against Pakistan in the last Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 14. The White Ferns have become the second team to reach into the semifinals from Group A alongside Australia.

Ahead of the last Group A match in Dubai, all three of India, Pakistan and New Zealand were in the race for the semifinals. However, the White Ferns were the favourites to take the spot as India didn't had their fates in their hand and Pakistan not enough strong against the two-time runners-up.

More to follow...

