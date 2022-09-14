Follow us on Image Source : ROAD SAFETY WORLD SERIES Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan in action for India Legends

India Legends vs West Indies Legends: Live Streaming Details, when and where to watch on TV, Online

When will the India Legends vs West Indies Legends match happen?

At what time the India Legends vs West Indies Legends match will start?

The India Legends vs West Indies match is scheduled for September 14 (Wednesday).

7:30 PM IST

What is the venue of the India Legends vs West Indies Legends match?

The match will be held at Green Park in Kanpur.

Which channel will telecast the India Legends vs West Indies Legends match on TV?

The match will be telecasted live on Colors Cineplex and Sports18.

Where can the India Legends vs West Indies Legends match be viewed online?

The match can be live streamed on Voot.

Here are the squad details of all the teams competing in the Road World Saftey Series:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie

England Legends: Ian Bell (Captain), Nicholas Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernback, Mal Loye

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (Captain), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun-ur-Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran

