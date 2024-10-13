India go down to Australia in must-win T20 World Cup 2024 clash, semifinal hopes all but over

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian cricket team.

The Indian women's cricket team went down to defending champions Australia in its must-win Group A clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, October 13. Chasing a target of 152, the Women in Blue ended up being nine runs short of the target as they were restricted to 142/9.

India fought hard in the run-chase but fell a little short with captain Harmanpreet Kaur keeping the team in the hunt. She remained unbeaten on 54 off 47 deliveries but could not take the team home. The Women in Blue needed 14 runs off the last over but Annabel Sutherland bowled a brilliant final over. Four wickets fell in the final over with Sutherland taking two, while the other two were run-outs. She gave only four runs in the over and closed out the game brilliantly.

India made a strong start to the chase with Shafali Verma going big in the initial overs. She scored 20 off 13 balls but departed in trying to hit one too many. She was caught out at long-on off Ashleigh Gardner in the third over when she found Sutherland to perfection. Smriti Mandhana was scratchy in her short stay, making 6 from 12 deliveries.

The Women in Blue were pushed into choppy waters when Jemimah Rodrigues departed for 16, leaving the Indian team at 47/3. Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma then dropped anchor and stitched a partnership. They tried to put the ante up but a few quiet overs in between pulled India down. Their 63-run stand gave hopes to pull off the chase but that was not to be.

Australia have officially qualified for the semifinals and have four wins in all of their four Group games in the tournament. India are not officially out but need big support from Pakistan to cause an upset against New Zealand in the final Group A game on Monday.

Earlier, Australia made a strong total of 151 batting first. Grace Harris, who came in for the injured captain Alyssa Healy, opened the innings and made 40 from 41 balls. She seemingly struggled at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

While Harris struggled for runs, Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry played good knocks. Stand-in skipper McGrath made 32 from 26 balls but was dismissed in the 12th over by Radha Yadav. Perry continued for longer and got 32 from 23 deliveries before getting dismissed in the 19th over.