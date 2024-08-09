Friday, August 09, 2024
     
India fast bowler likely to make comeback in Tests for first time since World Cup 2023 final

After a hectic international calendar, team India players are now enjoying a break with their next assignment scheduled on September 19. They will face Bangladesh in the two-match Test series and a crucial Indian player is itching to make his comeback having last played on November 19, 2023.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2024 20:34 IST
Mohammed Shami
Image Source : GETTY Team India

Team India was recently involved in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka away from home. The series concluded on August 7 and India will next be in action on September 19 when the two-match Test series against Bangladesh will get underway at home. The contest is also likely to see India's fast bowler Mohammed Shami return to the field for the first time since the 2023 World Cup final that was played on November 19.

Shami played the entire World Cup with an ankle injury and since then, hasn't played a single competitive match. He underwent surgery as well in February this year and has been recovering since then. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Shami has made considerable progress in his recovery and there is hope that he will be fit for the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

However, he will have to prove his fitness in the Duleep Trophy before being eligible for selection and a decision on the same is expected to be taken with the tournament scheduled to start on September 5 in Anantpur. Shami is in the final stages of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He resumed bowling last month and has increased his workload slowly.

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar had confirmed Shami's progress ahead of India's departure to Sri Lanka last month but he wasn't entirely sure if the fast bowler would be fit in time for the home season in Tests. "We more or less know who the guys are, there are some injuries at the moment and hope they will be back up.

"Shami has started to bowl which is a good sign. September 19 is the first Test and that was always the goal. I don't know if that is his timeline for recovery, will have to ask the guys at the NCA about that. There are so many Tests coming. We will need some depth. Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj have been around for a while, these are the obvious ones. But there will be some conversation around it. Got a lot of first-class cricket coming up so we can build guys up like that," Agarkar added.

