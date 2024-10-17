Thursday, October 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India equal 136-year-old unwanted record after shocking first innings collapse on Day 2 in Bengaluru Test

India equal 136-year-old unwanted record after shocking first innings collapse on Day 2 in Bengaluru Test

IND vs NZ: India registered their lowest-ever Test innings total of 46 on Day 2 of the opening match against New Zealand in Bengaluru and then the visiting side scored a total of 180 for 3 to take a match-defining lead at stumps.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2024 17:48 IST
India vs New Zealand Test
Image Source : AP Indian cricket team during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on October 17, 2024

After rain washed out the entire play on Day 1, the fans witnessed the Indian cricket team being bowled out on just 46 runs in their first innings of the opening Test match against New Zealand on Day 2 in Bengaluru. New Zealand pacers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke dominated with a ball to enforce India an unwanted record in red-ball cricket.

Compared to the Kiwis, the Indian bowlers struggled to find any help from the wicket at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Opener Devon Conway smashed a quick 91 runs as the Black Caps posted a total of 180 for 3 at the end of Day 2's play. 

India equalled a 136-year-old unwanted Test record during their first innings fiasco on Thursday. Only the second time in the history of cricket and for the first time since 1888, five of the top-eight batters registered a duck in a Test innings. Australia previously held this record when they were bowled out to just 70 against England in Manchester in 1888. 

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.

Related Stories
Sourav Ganguly to spearhead WPL team next two seasons as Delhi Capitals announce management changes

Sourav Ganguly to spearhead WPL team next two seasons as Delhi Capitals announce management changes

Delhi Capitals announce new head coach ahead of IPL mega auction

Delhi Capitals announce new head coach ahead of IPL mega auction

Rishabh Pant walks off injured during first Test against New Zealand in big blow for Indian camp

Rishabh Pant walks off injured during first Test against New Zealand in big blow for Indian camp

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement