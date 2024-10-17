India equal 136-year-old unwanted record after shocking first innings collapse on Day 2 in Bengaluru Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian cricket team during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on October 17, 2024

After rain washed out the entire play on Day 1, the fans witnessed the Indian cricket team being bowled out on just 46 runs in their first innings of the opening Test match against New Zealand on Day 2 in Bengaluru. New Zealand pacers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke dominated with a ball to enforce India an unwanted record in red-ball cricket.

Compared to the Kiwis, the Indian bowlers struggled to find any help from the wicket at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Opener Devon Conway smashed a quick 91 runs as the Black Caps posted a total of 180 for 3 at the end of Day 2's play.

India equalled a 136-year-old unwanted Test record during their first innings fiasco on Thursday. Only the second time in the history of cricket and for the first time since 1888, five of the top-eight batters registered a duck in a Test innings. Australia previously held this record when they were bowled out to just 70 against England in Manchester in 1888.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.

