India end T20I series win drought at home after record-breaking fifties from Mandhana, Richa

India registered their first T20I series win at home since 2019 with a thumping 60-run win in the third T20I game against West Indies on Thursday, December 19. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh registered record-breaking fifties to help India post their biggest-ever T20I total of 217 and then spinners shone to restrict the travelling side to 157 for 9.

In a record-laden T20I run-fest at Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, both teams entertained the fans with 14 sixes. India's stand-in captain Mandhana top-scored with 77 runs off 47 balls to become the first women cricketer to record 30 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket history while Richa Ghosh smashed an 18-ball fifty, the joint-fastest in the shortest form of the game.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Scorecard

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.

