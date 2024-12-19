Thursday, December 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India end T20I series win drought at home after record-breaking fifties from Mandhana, Richa

India end T20I series win drought at home after record-breaking fifties from Mandhana, Richa

The stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana smashed her record-breaking 30th fifty-plus score in women's T20I while youngster Richa Ghosh hit an 18-ball fifty to help India women post their biggest-ever innings total of 217 while batting first.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 19, 2024 22:20 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 22:38 IST
India vs West Indies women T20I
Image Source : PTI Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues against West Indies in Navi Mumbai on December 19, 2024

India registered their first T20I series win at home since 2019 with a thumping 60-run win in the third T20I game against West Indies on Thursday, December 19. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh registered record-breaking fifties to help India post their biggest-ever T20I total of 217 and then spinners shone to restrict the travelling side to 157 for 9.

In a record-laden T20I run-fest at Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, both teams entertained the fans with 14 sixes. India's stand-in captain Mandhana top-scored with 77 runs off 47 balls to become the first women cricketer to record 30 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket history while Richa Ghosh smashed an 18-ball fifty, the joint-fastest in the shortest form of the game.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Scorecard

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.

Related Stories
IND-W vs WI-W, 3rd T20I: Brilliant all-round display leads India to series win against West Indies

IND-W vs WI-W, 3rd T20I: Brilliant all-round display leads India to series win against West Indies

R Ashwin defends his father after latter attributes son's sudden retirement to 'humiliation'

R Ashwin defends his father after latter attributes son's sudden retirement to 'humiliation'

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh create history as India women post their biggest-ever T20I total

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh create history as India women post their biggest-ever T20I total

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement