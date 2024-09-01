India captain Harmanpreet Kaur misses out as record number of Indians get picked for WBBL 10

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was surprisingly not picked in the draft for the Women's Premier League 10 on Sunday, September 1. Harmanpreet, who is a Women's Premier League-winning captain, was a major name that had no takers in the draft.

A record number of six Indians were picked in the draft. Smriti Mandhana, pre-signed by Adelaide Strikers, was picked by her franchise. All-rounder Deepti Sharma went to Melbourne Stars, while Jemimah Rodrigues was signed by Brisbane Heat.

Shikha Pandey will join Jemimah on the Brisbane team, while Hemalatha Dayalan will go to the Perth Scorchers. Another Indian Yastika Bhatia was picked by Melbourne Stars. For the first time, six Indian women will be featured in a single season of the WBBL. However, along with Harmanpreet, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav were also not picked in the draft.

Here is a list of all players picked in the four-round WBBL draft:

First-round picks in the WBBL draft: Deepti Sharma - Melbourne Stars, Jemimah Rodrigues - Brisbane Heat, Danielle Wyatt - Hobart Hurricanes, Sophie Ecclestone - Sydney Sixers (Retention), Heather Knight - Sydney Thunder (Retention), Laura Wolvaardt - Adelaide Strikers (Retention), Deandra Dottin - Melbourne Renegades, Sophie Devine - Perth Scorchers (pre-signed player)

Second-round picks in the draft: Chloe Tryon - Hobart Hurricanes, Amelia Kerr - Sydney Sixers, Hayley Matthews - Melbourne Renegades, Marizanne Kapp - Melbourne Stars, Shabnim Ismail - Sydney Thunder, Passed - Adelaide Strikers, Shikha Pandey - Brisbane Heat, Amy Jones - Perth Scorchers (Retention)

Third-round picks: Hemalatha Dayalan - Perth Scorchers, Passed - Brisbane Heat, Alice Capsey - Melbourne Renegades, Chamari Athapaththu - Sydney Thunder (pre-signed player), Yastika Bhatia - Melbourne Stars, Smriti Mandhana - Adelaide Strikers (pre-signed player), Passed - Sydney Sixers, Lizelle Lee - Hobart Hurricanes (pre-signed player)

Fourth-round picks: Passed - Hobart Hurricanes, Hollie Armitage - Sydney Sixers, Orla Prendergast - Adelaide Strikers, Passed - Melbourne Stars, Georgia Adams - Sydney Thunder, Passed - Melbourne Renegades, Nadine de Klerk - Brisbane Heat, Passed - Perth Scorchers

The women's tournament will get underway on October 27 with Adelaide Strikers taking on Brisbane Heat. The tournament will feature 43 games with the final set to take place on December 1.