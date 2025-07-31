India break 46-year-old national Test record in fifth Test vs England India, led by Shubman Gill, broke the record for most runs in a Test series with 3,272 against England. However, early wickets, including Gill’s run-out for 21, put pressure on the visitors in the fifth Test as Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan look to rebuild.

London:

Team India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, have etched its name into the history books by setting a new benchmark for the most runs scored in a Test series. In the ongoing five-match series against England, the team surpassed the long-standing record of 3,270 runs, which was set during the West Indies’ tour of India in 1978/79. The visitors needed only 82 runs in the fifth Test against England at the Oval to break the previous record, and they eventually did it in the 28th over of the first innings.

Most runs scored Series and year 3271* England vs India, 2025 3270 India vs West Indies, 1978/79 3230 India vs England, 2016/17 3140 India vs England, 2024 3119 India vs England, 1963/64

Meanwhile, it wasn’t all comfortable for India in the fifth Test. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal departed early, scoring only two runs. Soon after that, KL Rahul followed suit. He made 14 runs. Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes picked up the wickets, respectively. The rain bothered just before lunch, and soon after the match resumed, Gill made his way back to the pavilion after scoring 21 runs.

His dismissal could prove costly for India, as the captain has been in outstanding form throughout the series. The 25-year-old had made a solid start in the fifth Test but was run out by a sharp direct hit from Atkinson while attempting a quick single. After his dismissal, Karun Nair joined Sai Sudharsan in the middle, and the duo, both trying to save their spot in the playing XI, will be hoping to stitch an important partnership.

India made four changes in playing XI

India made four changes to the playing XI in the fifth Test against England. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested to manage his workload, while Shardul Thakur was replaced by Karun. India wanted to play an extra batter in the middle and hence, the call was taken. Anshul Kamboj was replaced by Prasidh Krishna. Meanwhile, Pant, who suffered an injury in the fourth Test, was ruled out of the fifth and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel.