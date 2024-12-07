India's bowling coach Morne Morkel provides fitness update on Jasprit Bumrah after Day 2 of Adelaide Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah was down in discomfort on Day 2 of the Adelaide Test.

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has dropped an update on the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah after the end of Day 2 in the India vs Australia 2nd Test match. Bumrah appeared to clutch his adductor muscle while bowling with the second new ball and was done with discomfort.

Speaking to the media after the end of the second day of the Pink-ball Adelaide Test, Morkel has said that Bumrah is doing fine and it was just a cramp. "Firstly, with Bumrah, he's fine; it was just this cramp.

Yeah, even because after that, you know, he bowled and you got the wickets twice," Morkel said at the post-match press conference.

The Indian speedster picked up the issue in his 21st and 81st over of the innings when he came to bowl right after the new ball was taken. After bowling four balls in the spell, he experienced discomfort and needed physio attention for the issue. However, he was fit to continue and not only did he complete his over, but bowled two more overs to bowl the Aussies out.

Australia have dominated the Adelaide Test so far and ended the second day in the ascendancy. Replying to India's first innings score of 180, the hosts put up 337 on the back of a big hundred from Travis Head. The Aussie star and India's nemesis, Head, scored 140 to help his team take a lead of 157.

India ended the day on 128/5 after the pacers took apart their top order. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland took two wickets each, while Mitchell Starc scalped one. Morkel also spoke about challenges faced by Team India with the pink ball.

"With the pink-ball so far in this match there's always a little something in the wicket. If you're consistent in your area, there was the odd ball that nipped around. At the end of the day it's having the plans and executing them in partnership for long enough," Morkel said in the presser.

"I think that's what Australia has done in this Test match so far, the guys that bowled well on day one made scoring for us tough. But when a ball gets a little bit softer it can get easier to score and then you've got the night session to think and worry about.

"In terms of tempo, I think this team is still figuring out what is the best way to play pink-ball cricket because we don't have a lot of experience playing the pink-ball. So it is learning but also it's fast learning because now it's a Test match and you're behind the game," he added.