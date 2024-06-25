Tuesday, June 25, 2024
     
India boost in ICC Women's ODI team rankings after series clean sweep against South Africa

Indian women's cricket team recorded a 3-0 win against South Africa to clinch the ODI series at home and jumped in the updated ICC team rankings on Tuesday. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also returned to the top ten of the batting standings after smashed 155 runs in three innings.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2024 17:45 IST
India women in ICC ODI team rankings
Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt during the 2nd ODI game in Bengaluru on June 19, 2024

Indian women's cricket team witnessed a rise in the ICC Women's ODI team rankings after a series clean sweep against South Africa. The Women in Blue jumped one place up to fourth position in the updated standings after a series win at home on June 23.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side displayed an impressive all-round performance in their early preparations for next year's ODI World Cup. Australia continue to dominate the ICC rankings at the top with 163 ratings in the updated standings. England and South Africa hold on to their second and third position in the rankings but Sri Lanka jumped two places to claim the fifth spot after thrashing West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series.

ICC Women's ODI team rankings

  1. Australia - 163 ratings
  2. England - 129 ratings
  3. South Africa - 110 ratings
  4. India - 101 ratings (+1)
  5. Sri Lanka - 98 ratings  (+2)

Smriti Mandhana displayed remarkable batting skills to record two centuries and one 90-plus score to clinch the Player of the Series award. Smriti gained considerable ratings but surprisingly slipped one place down to fourth position in the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings. 

But Harmanpreet Kaur gained two places to storm into the top ten of the ICC rankings. The Indian skipper scored a brilliant hundred in the second ODI to end her ODI century drought and scored crucial 42 runs in the last match to claim the ninth spot in the updated ODI batting rankings.

Smriti and Harmanpreet are the only two Indian in the top ten batting rankings followed by Deepti Sharma (20th), Jemimah Rodrigues (29th) and Pooja Vastrakar (40th). Meanwhile, South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt jumped three places up to the second spot in the batting rankings after scoring 200 runs in three ODI innings against India. England's star batting all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt holds onto the top position with 772 ratings. 

