India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak drops fitness update on Mohammed Shami ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd T20I

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammed Shami with other Indian players.

India's newly-appointed batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has given an update on Mohammed Shami ahead of the third T20I against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot on January 28. Shami has been in the squad, however, he has not played in any of the first two matches.

Shami's last India game came in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, following which he underwent surgery on his injured ankle. The speedster has played first-class, T20 and List-A cricket for Bengal, however, he is yet to take the field in Indian colours.

Speaking on the eve of the third T20I in Rajkot, Sitanshu confirmed that Shami is fit, however, a call of when to pick him in the Playing XI will be decided by the head coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

"Yes, Shami is fit but something about him playing or not playing, I am not the one who can answer," Kotak said when asked if the bowler will feature in the third T20I.

He stated that Gambhir and Suryakumar are keeping workload management in mind ahead of the crucial Champions Trophy, which gets underway on February 19. "There is definitely a plan (for Shami) for coming matches as well and One-dayers, but the coach Gautam and obviously Surya will take a call. And fitness, definitely not a problem depending on how they are planning to build this load," Kotak added.

'Have certain things in mind for Rohit and Kohli': Kotak

The newly-appointed batting coach Kotak said that he has certain things in mind for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but will talk to them at the right time. "See, Rohit and Virat are very senior players, but even the players we have now, it is a lot more about sharing, a lot to try and understand how they are planning their game, where they think and then if we can add something, that is how I think," Kotak told the media here.

"If I can add value to 2%, 5%, that is a great thing, because the amount of cricket they have played and the way they have performed, it would not be unfair to say. There might be a lot of things for me also to learn from them," he added

Kotak said he would talk to both the stalwarts when the time comes. "That is the way this game goes, you have to be open and you have to be ready to learn. If they are in a mindset, during that point of time, if they are ready to take any inputs, yes, I would have certain things in my mind and I will say it, but it has to be at the right time and they should feel that they are ready for that," said the former Saurashtra cricketer.