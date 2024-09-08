India B's Rishabh Pant joins Shubman Gill-led India A's huddle during Duleep Trophy match | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI DOMESTIC/X Rishabh Pant in India A's huddle.

Rishabh Pant is known for his playful banter on the field as much as he is highly rated for his power-hitting ability. The wicketkeeper-batter who is playing for India B, showcased his sense of humour before the start of play on day four as he joined India's huddle and heard the entire pep talk given by the India A captain Shubman Gill.

In a video posted by BCCI Domestic on X, formerly Twitter, Pant can be seen patiently listening to Gill's pep talk to the rest of the India A players in a team huddle. As the players dispersed, Pant made his way to the India B dressing room after giving a high-five to India A pacer Avesh Khan.

Watch Rishabh Pant's special appearance in India A's huddle before the start of play on day four of the Duleep Trophy:

Rishabh Pant stakes claim on wicketkeeping spot in the Test team ahead of Bangladesh series

The southpaw is likely to be India's first-choice wicketkeeping option during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh on home soil. Pant played a flashy knock of 61 off just 47 deliveries, including nine fours and two sixes and played a major role in helping India B post a target of 275 for India A.

Pant's chances of being the preferred wicketkeeping option have been also bolstered by Dhruv Jurel's consecutive failures in the Duleep Trophy with the willow in hand. While Jurel was spectacular behind the stumps with the gloves in hand, he failed to make any positive impressions with the bat.

Jurel got out at an individual score of two in the first innings after falling prey to Navdeep Saini and scored a duck in the second innings after getting out to the left-arm seamer Yash Dayal in the slip cordon.

India's squad for the Bangladesh series is likely to be picked early next week.