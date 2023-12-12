Tuesday, December 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India announce 15-man squad for U-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa, Uday Saharan to lead

India announce 15-man squad for U-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa, Uday Saharan to lead

The BCCI announced India's 15-strong squad for the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa and the tri-series before that. Captain Uday Saharan will continue to lead the side. India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2023 23:33 IST
India will begin their U-19 World Cup campaign against
Image Source : BCCI TWITTER India will begin their U-19 World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced junior Team India's 15-member squad for the upcoming tri-series followed by the Under-19 World Cup squad in South Africa. Punjab's Uday Saharan will continue to lead the side while the rest of the squad stays similar to the one currently involved in the junior Asia Cup. The defending champions will be involved in a tri-series also featuring England and South Africa starting December 29 and ending on January 10 before starting their World Cup campaign on January 20 against Bangladesh.

India have added three travelling reserves for the tri-series in Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan while there are four players as back-ups for the World Cup squad.

India, who have won the U19 World Cup five times, are in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA. 16 teams are divided into four groups of four teams each. The top three teams from each group advance to the Super Six stage.

The tournament begins on January 19 with the final slated to take place on February 11. Bloemfontein, Potchefstroom, East London and Kimberley will host a total of 41 games in the tournament. The tournament was shifted to South Africa after Sri Lanka Cricket was suspended by the ICC on account of government interference. This will be the third time that the Under-19 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa.

India's squad for Under-19 World Cup 2024: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

Related Stories
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: South Africa lose Breetzke to run-out, India breathe a sigh of relief

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: South Africa lose Breetzke to run-out, India breathe a sigh of relief

Why Ruturaj Gaikwad is not playing 2nd T20I for India against South Africa?

Why Ruturaj Gaikwad is not playing 2nd T20I for India against South Africa?

Suryakumar Yadav equals Virat Kohli's T20I record, achieves huge milestone in 2nd T20I vs SA

Suryakumar Yadav equals Virat Kohli's T20I record, achieves huge milestone in 2nd T20I vs SA

Back-up players: Digvijay Patil (Maharashtra Cricket Association), Jayanth Goyat (Haryana Cricket Association), P Vignesh (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association), Kiran Chormale (Maharashtra Cricket Association).

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News