India announce 15-man squad for U-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa, Uday Saharan to lead

India will begin their U-19 World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced junior Team India's 15-member squad for the upcoming tri-series followed by the Under-19 World Cup squad in South Africa. Punjab's Uday Saharan will continue to lead the side while the rest of the squad stays similar to the one currently involved in the junior Asia Cup. The defending champions will be involved in a tri-series also featuring England and South Africa starting December 29 and ending on January 10 before starting their World Cup campaign on January 20 against Bangladesh.

India have added three travelling reserves for the tri-series in Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan while there are four players as back-ups for the World Cup squad.

India, who have won the U19 World Cup five times, are in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA. 16 teams are divided into four groups of four teams each. The top three teams from each group advance to the Super Six stage.

The tournament begins on January 19 with the final slated to take place on February 11. Bloemfontein, Potchefstroom, East London and Kimberley will host a total of 41 games in the tournament. The tournament was shifted to South Africa after Sri Lanka Cricket was suspended by the ICC on account of government interference. This will be the third time that the Under-19 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa.

India's squad for Under-19 World Cup 2024: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

Back-up players: Digvijay Patil (Maharashtra Cricket Association), Jayanth Goyat (Haryana Cricket Association), P Vignesh (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association), Kiran Chormale (Maharashtra Cricket Association).

