India A vs Australia A 2nd Test Live: When and where to watch IND A vs AUS A on TV and streaming in India?

India A will take on Australia A in the second and final unofficial Test in Melbourne starting November 7

India A will be up against Australia A in the second and final unofficial Test at the iconic MCG starting Thursday, November 7. While the Australian team would be eyeing zeroing down on Usman Khawaja's opening partner with Nathan McSweeney being the front runner, for India, on the other hand, the spotlight will be on KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel, who will get some game time under their belt before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth on November 22.

Australia A achieved a rather comfortable victory in the series opener in Mackay. Even though India A had a much better batting performance in the second innings, riding on Sai Sudharsan's century, the first innings' 107 all-out cost them dearly. With Rahul and Jurel as reinforcements, India A will aim for a much better show on bouncy MCG. If the surface in the ODI series between Australia and Pakistan was any indicator, the captain winning the toss might want to bowl first looking at how the likes of Starc, Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf enjoyed themselves with seam, swing and bounce offer on a fresh wicket.

When and where to watch the 2nd unofficial IND A vs AUS A Test on TV and OTT in India?

The second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A is scheduled for a 5 AM IST start on Thursday, November 7 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match will be live broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on TV in India. There is no confirmation regarding the streaming part from Star Sports on Hotstar, however, cricket.com.au will definitely have the telecast online on the website.

Squads

Australia A: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Beau Webster

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk)