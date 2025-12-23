Advertisement
  4. IND W vs SL W Live cricket score: India look to make early inroads after opting to bowl in Vizag

IND W vs SL W Live cricket score: India take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. India won the first match at the same venue by eight wickets and look to double their lead.

India take on Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I.
India take on Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

IND W vs SL W Live cricket score: India lock horns against Sri Lanka in the second match of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The Women in Blue had won the first T20I at the same venue and look to double their lead in the second contest.

Cricket India Vs Sri Lanka
Top News

