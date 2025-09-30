IND-W vs SL-W: Amanjot, Deepti replicate India's ODI partnership feat, fall short of breaking World Cup record India found themselves in trouble at 124/6 when Inoka Ranaweera threatened to run through the Women in Blue's line-up with her left-arm spin, before the duo of Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma put their foot down to stitch probably a match-winning stand of 103 runs for the seventh wicket.

Guwahati:

It was a strange World Cup opener, which saw one of the best opening ceremonies at a Cricket World Cup, but there were multiple rain interruptions, a batting collapse, one bowler taking three wickets in an over and a batting pair fighting it out to take their team to a total, which they could defend. It was all happening at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati as the 13th edition of the Women's World Cup kicked off and the 103-run partnership between Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma for India stood out.

India were reeling at 124/6, losing their whole middle order within minutes as Inoka Ranaweera ran riot on a wicket that aided spin. Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were gone and India were staring down the barrel before Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma decided to stamp their authority on the game.

What began as firefighting, Amanjot and Deepti took the team towards 200 and then started flashing their blades as the duo completed their half-centuries and completed a century stand. Vishmi Gunaratne held on to a brilliant catch to break the 103-run stand as Amanjot and Deepti fell short of breaking the Women's World Cup record by 20 runs.

Amanjot and Deepti became only the second pair to stitch a century stand for the seventh wicket in the Women's World Cup, both Indian, previously being Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar. The latter recorded a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket against Pakistan during the 2022 World Cup game, and Amanjot and Deepti followed in their footsteps but couldn't break their record.

Highest partnership for the 7th wicket in the Women's World Cup

122 - Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar (IND vs PAK) - Mount Maunganui, 2022

103 - Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma (IND vs SL) - Guwahati, 2025

85 - Jenny Gunn, Katherine Sciver-Brunt (ENG vs AUS) - Bristol, 2017

66 - Ally Kuylaars, Denise Reid (SA vs PAK) - Vadodara, 1997

64 - Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG vs AUS) - Hamilton, 2022

Sneh Rana provided the photo finish with an unbeaten 28 off just 15 deliveries as India finished with a strong total of 269 in 47 overs, with the match being interrupted due to rain multiple times. Sri Lanka started well, but ultimately, Indian bowlers were all over them.

Even though India would eventually seal the game, it was a good wake-up call for the Women in Blue before facing tougher opponents as teams like Australia and South Africa won't let them score 269 after being reduced to 124/6.