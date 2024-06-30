Sunday, June 30, 2024
     
  5. IND-W vs SA-W: Sneh Rana claims eight wickets in an innings to script world record in women's Tests

The experienced Indian spin all-rounder Sneh Rana picked eight wickets as South Africa women witnessed an embarrassing collapse in their first innings of the one-off Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2024 18:41 IST
Sneh Rana eight wickets in Test innings record
Image Source : PTI Sneh Rana celebrating during a Test match against South Africa in Chennai on June 30, 2024

The star Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana picked eight wickets in an innings against South Africa to script a world record in women's Tests on Sunday, June 30. Rana produced the joint-most wickets in an innings in women's Test cricket history to bowl out South Africa to 266 in their first innings on Day 3 of a one-off Test in Chennai. 

Playing in her only fourth Test, the 30-year-old spin all-rounder scalped eight wickets 77 as the Proteas stumbled from a strong position of 189/2 to 266 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rana joined Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and the former Indian veteran Neetu David to become the only third cricketer in the world to pick eight wickets in an innings in women's Test cricket.

More to follow...

'There is no redemption': Rahul Dravid on completing his World Cup dream as coach

England announce new-look squad for Test series against West Indies; Bairstow, Wood, Leach omitted

Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20Is after India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

