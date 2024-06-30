IND-W vs SA-W: Sneh Rana claims eight wickets in an innings to script world record in women's Tests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sneh Rana celebrating during a Test match against South Africa in Chennai on June 30, 2024

The star Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana picked eight wickets in an innings against South Africa to script a world record in women's Tests on Sunday, June 30. Rana produced the joint-most wickets in an innings in women's Test cricket history to bowl out South Africa to 266 in their first innings on Day 3 of a one-off Test in Chennai.

Playing in her only fourth Test, the 30-year-old spin all-rounder scalped eight wickets 77 as the Proteas stumbled from a strong position of 189/2 to 266 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rana joined Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and the former Indian veteran Neetu David to become the only third cricketer in the world to pick eight wickets in an innings in women's Test cricket.

More to follow...