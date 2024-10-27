IND-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming: Where to watch the India women vs New Zealand women 2nd ODI on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI AND WHITE FERNS India women vs New Zealand women 2nd ODI.

After a disheartening T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India have got off to a strong start in the three-match ODI series against the newly crowned T20 world champions New Zealand by winning the series opener.

Both teams will meet each other again on Sunday (October 27) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the second fixture of the series. India are likely to receive a major boost in the form of Harmanpreet Kaur's return to the playing XI and it can certainly bolster their chances of taking an unassailable lead in the series.

Notably, Harmanpreet had to miss the first game on Thursday (October 24) with a niggle and Smriti Mandhana filled in for her as the captain of the side.

While India had many positives in the first game to reflect upon, the performance showcased by Saima Thakor and Tejal Hasabnis stood out.

Playing their first international games, both Tejal and Saima chipped in with vital contributions and got India over the line in a low-scoring affair.

Tejal scored 42 off 64 balls and batted with utmost maturity while wickets kept falling at the other end. On the other hand, Saima bagged two crucial wickets while conceding just 26 runs in her quota of seven overs.

Deepti Sharma was the Player of the Match (POTM) for her all-round performance and the Women in Blue would expect her to have a similar impact on Sunday, if not better.

Meanwhile, the White Ferns have been dealt a major setback as their premier allrounder and match-winner Amelia Kerr has been ruled out for the remainder of the series after tearing her left quadricep muscle.

In the absence of Amelia, the White Ferns will have to show a lot of character to make a comeback in the series.

India women vs New Zealand women 2nd ODI Live Streaming and Broadcast details

Which channel will broadcast the India women vs New Zealand women 2nd ODI on TV?

The India women vs New Zealand women 2nd ODI will be aired live on the Sports18 network.

Where to watch the live stream of the India women vs New Zealand women 2nd ODI?