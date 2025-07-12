IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I pitch report: How will surface at Edgbaston, Birmingham play for final game? India have assured their first-ever T20I series win on English soil, having taken an unassailable lead of 3-1 with one match to go. The Women in Blue will look to make the most of the final T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

New Delhi:

After having clinched their first-ever T20I series in England, India women are looking to end the series on a high note in the final match of the series. After chasing down a meagre 127 in the fourth T20I, the Women in Blue took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series to assure their first-ever T20I series victory on English soil.

Smriti Mandhana had hit two fifty-plus scores in the four matches as she led the charge with the bat. She slammed a record-breaking century in the first match, becoming only the first Indian woman to have hit centuries in all three formats of international cricket.

Mandhana hit a 56 in the third match, albeit a slower one, as she anchored the visitors' bottled-up run-chase of 172.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Shree Charani has been a breakout bowler in the series. She has taken 10 wickets in four matches, including a four-wicket haul in the first match.

The two teams now gear up for the final T20I before the ODI series kicks in. The fifth match is set to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Here is all you need to know about the venue.

Edgbaston, Birmingham pitch report

The pitch at Edgbaston, Birmingham, has assistance for pacers, with spinners also drawing enough from it. During the recent Test between India and England at the venue, the visitors went with two spinners; however, the pacers got enough from the surface.

The same is likely to be in the T20I series, with pacers likely to enjoy their time at the venue.

Edgbaston, Birmingham - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 8

Matches Won by Home Side - 4 (50.00%)

Matches Won by Touring Side - 2 (25.00%)

Matches Won by Neutral Side - 2 (25.00%)

Matches Won Batting First - 8 (100.00%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 0 (0.00%)

Matches Won Winning Toss - 4 (50.00%)

Matches Won Losing Toss - 4 (50.00%)

Highest Team Innings - 221/5 (England) 27/06/2018 v Australia

Lowest Team Innings - 121 (England) 09/07/2022 v India

Average Score Batting First - 175

England Women's squad:

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt

India Women's squad:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol