IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Live Score: Mandhana, Pratika Rawal begin steadily as India aim for big score India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live: India will be up against Australia in the second and decisive ODI to stay alive in the three-match series after finishing second in the opening game in Mullanpur. Both teams made a couple of changes each, with one eye on the World Cup, set to kick off in two weeks.

Chandigarh: IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Live Score: India to bat again after Australia win toss; Jemimah ruled out, Renuka back India vs Australia Women Live Updates: India weren't poor in the ODI series opener against Australia but they weren't good enough. When Australia had the likes of Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown and Georgia Voll on the bench, it gives you the idea of how strong this Australian one-day squad is and that India had to be at their best to be able to break that 0-6 losing streak in the format against the world champions. Now, the attempt will be avoid 0-8 and stay alive in the three-match ODI series, having lost the opener. India will be without Jemimah Rodrigues for the rest of the series due to illness while Australia have decided to give Voll and Darcie Brown a go, trying to rotate their players before the World Cup. Follow all the live updates from the 2nd IND-W vs AUS-W ODI from Mullanpur, New Chandigarh-