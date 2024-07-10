IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I Live telecast: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India bounced back in the second T20I in the ongoing five-match series after losing the opener and will be hoping to take the lead in the third

Team India bounced back strongly in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series against Zimbabwe riding on a batting blitz from Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh. Following a disappointing start to the T20I series, the young Indian team showed why there is so much promise with this bunch of players. However, the line-up will be tweaked a bit as India look to get a series lead with the trio of T20 World Cup winners, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube set to return to the fray.

Will all three play, that is the question that the team management will hope to find answers to. Sanju Samson and Jaiswal will definitely included in the playing XI but does Riyan Parag or any other extra batter go out for Dube or an extra bowler, that is the call for the coach and captain to make.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will look at their batting returns in the first two matches and hope to pull up their socks to challenge this fearless young Indian team, who after the win on Sunday, will be gung-ho and going all out in the third T20I.

When and where to watch ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I on TV and OTT in India?

The third of the five-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare will kick off on Wednesday, July 10 at 4:30 PM IST. The match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 HD, Sony Sports 4 HD and Sony Sports 5 HD channels while the live streaming of the same will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Probable playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube/Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara