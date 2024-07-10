IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I Live Score: India opt to bat after winning the toss, Samson returns among 4 changes

Wednesday, July 10, 2024
     
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: India bounced back in the five-match T20 series in Zimbabwe in the second game after a disappointing show in the opener. The young Indian brigade will be boosted by the T20 World Cup-winning members, who will likely be brought in as India aim for 2-1.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2024 16:36 IST
IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates
Image Source : SONY SPORTS X/INDIA TV IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: India will take on Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the five-match series, with a little more confidence and momentum having won the previous match in a muscle-flexing manner. The young Indian team showed its batting might with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh going berserk. However, there will be a few reinforcements for India given the trio of T20 World Cup-winning side coming back to the team. The batting is likely to be made even stronger, however, to keep all of them in the side, there will be a few tough calls to be taken by Shubman Gill and VVS Laxman. Follow all the live updates as India look to take the lead in the five-match series-

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates

  • Jul 10, 2024 4:21 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Do you think Zimbabwe can make a comeback?

  • Jul 10, 2024 4:21 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Zimbabwe also have made two changes to their side

    Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

  • Jul 10, 2024 4:20 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Four changes in India's line-up

  • Jul 10, 2024 4:18 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India win the toss and opt to bat

    Indian captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and opted to bat first saying that the pitch had a bit of cracks in it as it was a different one from the first two and might be good for the batters at the start of it. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza wanted to bowl first anyways and got what he wanted.

  • Jul 10, 2024 4:15 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs ZIM pitch report: Different surface

    The third T20I is being played on a different surface from the first two T20Is and this one has a bit of moisture and cracks in it. The captain winning the toss will be tempted to bat first. 160 could be a good score on this wicket. There is a bit of grass on the surface but very well rolled into the pitch and it is dry which means that the spinners could come into the game in the second innings.

  • Jul 10, 2024 4:14 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Zimbabwe have to work on their batting

    In both the games so far in the series, Zimbabwe's batters have struggled against Indian bowlers, especially the spinners and that would be one area that they would be looking to improve in the third game.

  • Jul 10, 2024 4:13 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India will take on Zimbabwe in the third of the five-match T20 series

    The reinforced Indian team will aim to extend their lead in the ongoing five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe after levelling it in the second game on Sunday. The likes of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube have come into the side which means likely few changes for the Men in Blue.

     

