IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I Live Score: India opt to bat after winning the toss, Samson returns among 4 changes

Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
Indian captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and opted to bat first saying that the pitch had a bit of cracks in it as it was a different one from the first two and might be good for the batters at the start of it. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza wanted to bowl first anyways and got what he wanted.
The third T20I is being played on a different surface from the first two T20Is and this one has a bit of moisture and cracks in it. The captain winning the toss will be tempted to bat first. 160 could be a good score on this wicket. There is a bit of grass on the surface but very well rolled into the pitch and it is dry which means that the spinners could come into the game in the second innings.
In both the games so far in the series, Zimbabwe's batters have struggled against Indian bowlers, especially the spinners and that would be one area that they would be looking to improve in the third game.
The reinforced Indian team will aim to extend their lead in the ongoing five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe after levelling it in the second game on Sunday. The likes of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube have come into the side which means likely few changes for the Men in Blue.
