  5. IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live score: Abhishek Sharma falls after blistering century in six-hitting spree
IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live score: Abhishek Sharma falls after blistering century in six-hitting spree

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's new-look India take on Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the five-match series in Harare. India lost the opening T20I to the Chevrons by 12 runs in a low-scoring thriller on July 6. Follow for the latest updates on the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2024 17:35 IST
India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I.
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I.

IND vs ZIM live score, 2nd T20I: India vs Zimbabwe live, latest updates, scorecard, free streaming, Playing XI, Telecast

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live score: India and Zimbabwe will lock horns against each other in the second T20I of the five-match series on July 7 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. After going down to the Chevrons in the opening T20I, the Men in Blue will look to bounce back and level the series as soon as possible. 

A new-look Shubman Gill-led team is up against Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe and most of them are looking to upgrade from the IPL level to the International level. Gill said that the team looked rusty after the opening T20I. "I think we bowled pretty well but I think we left ourselves down with the fielding. We weren't up to our standards and I think everybody looked rusty," Gill had said after India's loss to the Chevrons. He would be eager to bounce back now. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Latest Updates

  • Jul 07, 2024 5:31 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: 100 for Abhishek!!

    What is he upto today? He brings up his century for India in just 46 balls. The joint third-fastest for India in the format. He has arrived!

  • Jul 07, 2024 5:28 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Abhishek survives!!

    The carnage is on. But he has survived a scare in the 13th over of Raza. He was given out for caught behind but he went for the review. On review it came out that there was no bat on his glance and the ball hit the pads. Abhishek is Safe.

  • Jul 07, 2024 5:18 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Abhishek is on fire!!

    He has lined up medium pacer Myers. Abhishek hits him for four, six, four, six, four. 28 runs from that over. Abhishek is on 67 from 36 and India cross 100. India at 102/1 after 11

  • Jul 07, 2024 5:15 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: 50 for Abhishek!!

    Abhishek Sharma has pulled Myers for a huge six over deep square-leg. He brings up his fifty in style in just 33 balls. He is on a roll.

  • Jul 07, 2024 5:12 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Abhishek, Ruturaj get going!!

    Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad have now put their foot on the pedal. 25 runs from the precious two overs. A four and a six from Abhishek to Raza in the 9th over and then Gaikwad gets two boundaries from Jongwe's 10th over. India 74/1 after 10 overs. Another 80 would be good.

  • Jul 07, 2024 5:04 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Abhishek dropped!!

    Abhishek Sharma has been put down by Mazakadza at long-off. This was in the air for eternity. Abhishek did not time this loft well. Mazakadza charged in from long-off but drops the chance he should have taken.

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:57 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Powerplay done, India rebuild!

    The powerplay is done and India are in a rebuild mode. This is not the best of the tracks for batting. The back-of-the-length balls are difficult to hit. Playing through the line is tough too. Abhishek and Gaikwad have taken India to run-a-ball 36 after the powerplay.

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:51 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Muzarabani keeps India on hold!

    Change of ends for Muzarabani. he bowled the second over, a tight and a wicket taking one. Now he is in for the 5th over, another testing one from the Zimbabwe speedster. He is bowling back-of-the-length balls. Just 1 from it. India 29/1 after 5.

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:47 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: String of low-score opening stands for India

    This was the 16th consecutive innings without a 50+ opening stand for India. Some stat, though

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:42 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Abhishek on fire!!

    He has decided he will do what he used to do in IPL. He has hit Bennett for two back-to-back fours. Not good bowling, though. Bennett is going fuller, which is not a wicket-taking ball here. India 22/1 after 3. Abhishek on 18 from 9

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:37 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Gill gone!!

    No big score for Gill today. He perishes in the second over and the first of Blessing Muzarabani. An attempt to go over mid-on but he finds the fielder to perfection. India 10/1 after 1.2, Ruturaj is the new batter in.

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:35 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Abhishek takes on Bennett!!

    While he may have got out to him on duck yesterday, Abhishek sends a message with a pull six off the first legal ball against Bennett. He smashes the offspinner for a six. 10 from the opening over

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:30 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Action goes live

    The game is underway now. Gill and Abhishek with the bat in hand. Same strategy for Zimbabwe. They are going with offspinner Brian Bennett to open the innings. Here we go. But Gill is facing first-up today, unlike yesterday, when Abhishek took the strike.

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:28 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Players out in the middle!

    The players are out in the middle. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to open for India. Abhishek would be looking to bounce back from his duck in the 1st T20I.

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:27 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Some stats trivia from yesterday game

    What is the lowest score India failed to chase in a T20I? Answer: 116 vs Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I yerstday. The previous lowest was 127 vs NZ in 2016 T20 WC

    How many teams have lost their first T20I after becoming T20 World Champions? Answer: India are the second one to lose the immediately next T20I after becoming T20 Champions. England are the first (in 2022)

    When did India last lose a T20I before yesterday? Answer: It was last year in December against South Africa. Since then India have won 12 T20Is before dropping the previous one. It was India's joint-longest unbeaten streak.

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:17 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live score: Harare Sports Club pitch report!

    It is the same pitch that was used for the yesterday game. The Indian players struggled to adapt to the conditions in the first match. The spinners bowled in the good length area. 42% of all balls were on a good length. The wickets are coming from a back of a length on this surface. It becomes easier to bat when it is full.

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live: Zimbabwe's Playing XI

    Same team for Zimbabwe.

    Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:07 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live: India's Playing XI

    One change: Sudharsan is in for Khaleel.

    Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:07 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live: Sikandar Raza at toss!!

    Looks like a summer wicket, the pitch will get better. We wanted to bowl first anyway. The changing room is relaxed and happy. Taking one game at a time, we are here for a reason, will try to get our job done. Blessing has been good, Chatara delivers. He has come right more often than not for the team.

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:06 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live: Shubman Gill at toss!!

    Going to bat first, same wicket like yesterday. Best opportunity for us to bat. Looks dry, it's a nice sunny day. Need to improve our batting, Sudharsan comes in for Khaleel.

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:04 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live: India opt to bat!!

    Shubman Gill has won the toss again and this time he has said that India will be batting first. Gill confirms Sudharsan is making his debut, Khaleel sits out of this one.

  • Jul 07, 2024 4:00 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live: Sudharsan gets his cap!!

    Another debutant in this game. We had three yesterday and now Sai Sudharsan gets his T20I cap

  • Jul 07, 2024 3:49 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live: Toss coming up!

    The toss is not much far away from now. We are hardly 10 minutes away from the flip of the coin. We expect no changes in the team as they woudl want to give chances to the players.

  • Jul 07, 2024 3:37 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live: What happened to India yesterday?

    It was a low-scoring affair. During the pitch report, it was told that the surface is good. But when the players played, it had seam movement at the start and turned slow later. Shubman Gill stated that India were rusty and left themselves down in the fielding. The batting was not great too with batters finding it tough on the surface, where hitting through the line was hard. India would need to turn it around quickly as they hardly have time to bounce back.

  • Jul 07, 2024 3:29 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live: India look to bounce back!

    After the loss in the series opener on Saturday, India's new T20I captain Shubman Gill said that the team looked rusty. This was given. Many of the members of this team have not played in a competitive match after the IPL. But now when they face Zimbabwe in the second game, there would be something bigger at stake as another loss would need the T20 World Champions to win all the remaining three games to avoid a series loss. Not much ground India can concede now. Stay tuned for this game.

