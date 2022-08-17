Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IND vs ZIM Live streaming details

IND vs ZIM, 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe on TV, online in India

Here are all the details: ​

When is the 1st ODI match of IND vs ZIM?

At what time will the 1st ODI match of IND vs ZIM start in India?

The 1st ODI between India and Zimbabwe is on 18th August, Thursday.

The match will start at 12:45 PM in India.

Where will be the 1st ODI match of IND vs ZIM telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will be the 1st ODI match of IND vs ZIM streamed online?

The match can be watched online on the Sony LIV app in India.

What is the venue of the 1st ODI match of IND vs ZIM?

The match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team India:

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Team Zimbabwe:

Regis Chakabva, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tanaka Chivanga

