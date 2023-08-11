IND vs WI: India will be tempted to pick Ravi Bishnoi in last two T20Is, Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravi Bishnoi has played only one match in this series so far

India will be keen on levelling the ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies on Saturday and push the contest into the decider. The Caribbean side is currently leading by 2-1 and need only a win to seal the series with one game to go. But the Men in Blue seem to be more confident now after putting up a clinical display in the must-win third T20I. Moreover, their record in Florida, USA is encouraging having won their last four matches at the venue.

Exactly a year ago, on August 6 and 7, India and West Indies had locked horns at the same venue and team India had won both matches. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi had played a key role in both games as India successfully defended 191 and 188 respectively. The leg-spinner from Rajasthan picked a total of six wickets in two outings 12 months ago including a four-wicket haul in one of the match.

Bishnoi delivered a total of 6.4 overs in the two matches he played and returned with the figures of 6/43 which is exceptional for any bowler. This record might tempt the team management to play the 22-year-old in the last two T20Is of the series. But the team combination will have to change in that case and it remains to be seen if Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav will be benched.

The Kul-Cha pair has done well in three matches so far with both players accounting for four wickets each in the series. On the other hand, Bishnoi went wicketless in the second T20I when he replaced Kuldeep. Another spinner Axar Patel cannot be dropped as India have exactly seven batters in their line-up with no other all-rounder apart from him and skipper Hardik Pandya.

As of now, it looks impossible for Bishnoi to feature at least in the fourth T20I but given his record, if the team management adapts for horse for courses policy, then the leggie can get an opportunity.

