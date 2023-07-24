IND vs WI: India create history, break Australia's record in second innings in Port of Spain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India scored 181 runs in the second innings in just 24 overs

Team India is in commanding position at the moment in the second Test against the West Indies. They need only eight wickets to win on the final day while the hosts require 289 runs to level the series. The visitors dictated terms like they've done throughout the series and their intent with the bat in the second innings helped them set a target for the West Indies. Thanks to Mohammed Siraj, India skittled West indies for 255 runs in the first innings picking up last six wickets for just 47 runs.

With a lead of 183 runs, the openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing. While West Indies's shoddy fielding helped to a certain extent as well, both batters made sure to add 98 runs for the opening wickets in less than 12 overs. The assault continued with Ishan Kishan, promoted at number four, as well as he thumped a 33-ball fifty for Rohit to eventually declare the innings at 181/2 in just 24 overs.

With this declaration, India broke Australia's record of having the highest run-rate in an innings in Tests where the batting side played a minimum of 20 overs. India's run-rate of 7.54 is the best in the history of Test cricket as they went past Australia's run-rate of 7.53 when they had scored 241/2 against Pakistan before declaring in Sydney Test in 2017.

England are at the third position in this aspect with a run-rate of 7.36 that they achieved scoring 264 runs for the loss of seven wickets before declaring the innings against Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test in 2022. West Indies and South Africa are next in the list with run-rates of 6.82 and 6.80 respectively.

Highest team innings run-rate in Tests (min. 20 overs) Run-rate Score Match Year and Venue 7.54 181/2 dec IND vs WI Port of Spain, 2023 7.53 241/2 dec AUS vs PAK Sydney. 2017 7.36 264/7 dec ENG vs PAK Rawalpindi, 2022 6.82 173/6 WI vs IND Kingston, 1983 6.80 340/3 dec SA vs ZIM Cape Town, 2005

