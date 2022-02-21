Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rahul Dravid mentoring Indian players during a practice session (File Photo)

IND vs WI: Has been nice to see younger guys come through in Windies series, says Rahul Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has said that it was pleasing to see the younger guys perform in the white-ball series against West Indies.

With the 17-run win in the third T20I, India won the three-match T20I series 3-0. Earlier, the Men in Blue had defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series as well. India will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, beginning Thursday.

"It's been a learning experience. I've learnt a lot. I am not stressed too much about the results. I want to team to get better, I want to move them in the right direction. South Africa was a reality check for us in the one-day format. Test format - few things could have gone our way if we had a bit of luck," said Dravid during a virtual press conference.

"It's important to keep learning as a coach. Every day new things crop up. I don't expect to not make mistakes - I am going to get stuff wrong. I'll learn, I'll improve and I hope to do that. I hope the team wants to do that. We want to keep going forward. We've learnt something this series - it's not about winning. We are happy to win - it's better to win than to lose. For me, it's been nice to see the younger guys come through," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav's 65-run knock was backed up by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Harshal Patel returned with three wickets while Venkatesh Iyer also got two wickets.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35*) starred with the bat as India posted 184/5 in the allotted twenty overs. In the last five overs, the hosts managed to add 86 more runs to the total, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav formed a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

- Reported by ANI