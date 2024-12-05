Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka game online?

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final live streaming: Indian cricket team thrashed the hosts UAE in their last group-stage game to enter the semi-final while Sri Lankan team topped the Group B table with three wins in three matches.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 05, 2024 23:17 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 23:34 IST
IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final live streaming
Image Source : ACC/X IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final live streaming

India and Sri Lanka are set for the mouth-watering ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup semi-final in Sharjah on Friday. India secured the semi-final berth after a dominating win against the UAE in their last group-stage game and are next facing a tough challenge against the red-hot young Sri Lankan side.

Sri Lanka recorded three wins in their three first-round matches to top Group B. Sri Lanka are among the high-profile side to never win the U19 Asia Cup title, having lost five times in the finals. Sri Lanka are also without a win in their last five Youth ODIs against India and will enter the upcoming game as the second favourites. 

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup 2024 live streaming and telecast

  • When is the IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final game starting?

The IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final game will be played on Friday, December 6.

  • IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final game venue

The IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final game will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

  • At what time does the IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final game begin?

The IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final game will begin at 10:30 AM IST (9:00 AM Local Time).

  • Where can you watch the IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final game live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final game on Sony Sports Network TV channels.

  • Where can you watch the IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final game online for free in India?

The IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup semi-final game is available for live streaming on the SonyLiv application and website for India-based users. 

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup 2024 squads

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth, Mohamed Amaan (c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh (wk), Hardik Raj, Samarth Nagaraj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha, Kiran Chormale, Anurag Kawade, Mohamed Enaan, Pranav Pant.

Sri Lanka: Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Vimath Dinsara, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha (c), Vihas Thewmika, Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjith Kumar, Mathulan Kugathas, Tanuja Rajapakse, Geethika De Silva, Ramiru Perera, Yenula Dewthusa.

