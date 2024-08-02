IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma shatters Eoin Morgan's world record for sixes in international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma during the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match in Colombo on August 2, 2024

Rohit Sharma marked his return to ODIs with a record-breaking milestone during India's first ODI match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday. Rohit started India's innings with a six and four in the first over after Sri Lanka posted a 230-run total while batting first.

The veteran opener entered the history book after smashing his third six of the innings. He broke the former England leader Eoin Morgan's all-time record for most sixes as a captain in international cricket. Rohit now boasts 234 sixes in just 134 innings as a captain in international cricket.

Most sixes as a captain in international cricket

Rohit Sharma - 234 sixes in 134 innings Eoin Morgan - 233 sixes in 180 innings MS Dhoni - 211 sixes in 330 innings Ricky Ponting - 171 sixes in 376 innings Brendon McCullum - 170 sixes in 140 innings

Meanwhile, after scoring 19 runs, Rohit completed 15,000 runs as an opener in international cricket. He joined Indian veterans Virender Sehwag (16,119) and Sachin Tendulkar (15,335) to become the overall tenth cricketer with over 15,000 runs as an opener in international cricket.

