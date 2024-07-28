IND vs SL: Ravi Bishnoi shines as India thrash Sri Lanka in rain-hit game to seal T20I series

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian players celebrating during the T20 game against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on July 28, 2024

The Indian cricket team pulled off an easy seven-wicket win in the second T20I match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday, July 28. Bowlers impressed to restrict Sri Lanka to 161 and then rain forced India to chase a revised DLS target of 78 in eight overs.

Ravi Bishnoi picked three wickets to deny Sri Lanka a big total after a strong fifty from Kusal Perera. Rain interrupted play when India started their chase and then quick knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav helped the Men in Blues chase down a target with nine balls remaining.

Sanju Samson replaced vice-captain Shubman Gill who suffered a neck problem just before the match. Sri Lanka also made one change with Ramesh Mendis replacing the pacer Dilshan Madushanka.

After being forced to bat first, Sri Lanka lost their star opener Kusal Mendis on just 10 runs in the fourth over. In-form Pathum Nissanka and Kusar Perera then added 64 runs for the second wicket with the latter top-scoring with a brilliant 53 runs off 34 balls.

But Indian bowlers made a stunning comeback to stumble Sri Lanka from 130/2 to 161/9 in 20 overs. Dasun Shanaka suffered another duck as Ravi Bishnoi picked three big wickets to emerge as the best bowler for the Indian side.

Chasing an easy target, Yashasvi Jaiswal started with a four off Shanaka but rain interrupted play after just three deliveries. The rain lasted for almost an hour and then India were given a revised target of 78 runs in eight overs.

Maheesh Theekshana gave Sri Lanka a perfect start with Sanju Samson's wicket in the second over. But Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav played small but quick cameos to put India on track for a big win. India lost both Jaiswal and Suryakumar but Hardik Pandya finished the game with two consecutive fours off Pathirana in the seventh over.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj.