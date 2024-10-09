IND vs SL Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma begin steadily for India

Powerplay has ended on a high note for the Indian team with Shafali and Smriti smashing a boundary each as India get to 41 after the first six overs. The start has been good but still work-in-progress.
The start has been a bit cautious from the Indian openers, probably because of the lack of confidence as they lost early wickets in both their previous games. Shafali has finally started to fire but Smriti Mandhana is struggling and finding fielders against the spinners.
Shafali Verma chips it over the covers for India's first boundary of the match on the 14th ball. Both Shafali and Smriti have been a bit cautious in their approach after having suffered twice in the last two games, losing early wickets.
The anthems are done, the Sri Lankan team is on the field and Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are in the middle as they look to give the Women in Blue a good start.
Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, confirmed that she was doing better after that blow on the neck in the game against Pakistan. Mentally, Harman said that she would feel much better if India come up with an improved show against Sri Lanka.
Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Playing XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first. Harman reckoned that the team hasn't batted first yet in the tournament and will be keen to put runs on the board and put pressure on the opposition. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu also wanted to bat first saying that the wicket looked slow and might be harder to bat in the second innings.
Australia with their 60-run win against New Zealand, helped India a lot more than they did themselves a few days ago. New Zealand's run rate came spiralling down from +2.9 to -0.050 and India now will be keen to get that right on Wednesday.
Skipper Chamari Athapaththu mentioned in the pre-match press conference that she was questioning her form herself and was keen to put it to bed against India. India lost to Sri Lanka when the two teams last faced each other in the Women's Asia Cup final and a revenge will certainly be on their mind.
Smriti Mandhana and Arundhati Reddy didn't brush aside the NRR talks but the vice-captain before the match was sure about the team's focus - to win first and if there is an opportunity, then push for the NRR situation. Sri Lanka might have lost both their games, but they won't be pushovers.
Sri Lanka have already lost a couple of games, India were handed a shocker in the opening game by New Zealand and loss for either team on Wednesday in Dubai might throw their chances of qualifying in the dustbin. India came back strongly in the second game against Pakistan. However, the Women in Blue weren't able to make up for the loss Net Run Rate and that would be their focus. Welcome to our live coverage of IND-W vs SL-W T20 World Cup match.
