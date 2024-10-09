IND vs SL Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma begin steadily for India

Follow us on Image Source : ICC INSTAGRAM/INDIA TV IND-W vs SL-W Women's T20 World Cup Live

IND vs SL Live Cricket Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma begin steadily for India

India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: India huffed and puffed their way home in their second game in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 against Pakistan but that win didn't really help their net run rate. More than India themselves, the Australian women's cricket team helped them by belting New Zealand by a huge margin by 60 runs. New Zealand's NRR is just around zero but the Women in Blue still have to cover a lot of lost ground ground in terms of NRR and before facing Australia, Sri Lanka might just be the opponent the doctor ordered for them. However, Sri Lanka beat India the last time these two sides met in the Women's Asia Cup final and skipper Chamari Athapaththu will after the blood once again. Follow all the live updates of IND-W vs SL-W match-